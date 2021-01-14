Hughton's Forest make approach to end Duffy's torrid spell in Celtic — report

Shane Duffy has been offered an early exit from Celtic.

CHRIS HUGHTON’S Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Brighton over signing Shane Duffy according to a report in the Scottish Sun.

The Republic of Ireland defender has endured a difficult time in Glasgow since his £2 million loan move last summer.

Duffy’s former Brighton manager Hughton has reportedly made a bid to take over the Derry man’s loan for the rest of the campaign.

The centre-back’s time in Scotland hasn’t gone to plan, with Rangers well-positioned to recapture the league title and Duffy suffering a slump in form.

He left Celtic’s recent trip to Dubai early due to personal reasons and played the full 90 minutes in the draw with Hibernian on Monday night.

But doubts persist over his future at Parkhead. With Duffy dropping down the pecking order at the Scottish giants, Forest are keen to bring him to the City Ground to aid their battle against relegation from the Championship.