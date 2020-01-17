This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bogey-bogey finish leaves Lowry in danger of missing Abu Dhabi cut

Defending champion is on level par for the tournament, nine shots off the pace.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 12:46 PM
Lowry: defending champion could miss the cut.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Image: Kamran Jebreili

DEFENDING CHAMPION SHANE Lowry is in real danger of missing the weekend cut after a bogey-bogey finish on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lowry started the day six shots off the pace but lost ground on the leaders with a two-over par 74 on Friday.

The Clara native opened with a bogey-birdie start before reeling off six straight pars.

A bogey five on the ninth could have been worse but for a stroke of luck which saw his ball hit the cart path and somehow stay out of the water hazard.

Lowry birdied the par-three 14th to move back to level par for the round but bogeyed the 17th and then took two shots to get out of the greenside bunker on 18, forcing him to settle for his fourth bogey of the day.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is the clubhouse leader on nine-under par, a shot clear of Haotong Li and Sergio Garcia who both carded rounds of 69 to take them to eight-under for the tournament.

Overnight co-leader Renato Paratore is also one shot back after a second-round 72.

