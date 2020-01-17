Bogey-bogey finish leaves Lowry in danger of missing Abu Dhabi cut

DEFENDING CHAMPION SHANE Lowry is in real danger of missing the weekend cut after a bogey-bogey finish on day two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Lowry started the day six shots off the pace but lost ground on the leaders with a two-over par 74 on Friday.

The Clara native opened with a bogey-birdie start before reeling off six straight pars.

A bogey five on the ninth could have been worse but for a stroke of luck which saw his ball hit the cart path and somehow stay out of the water hazard.

Lowry birdied the par-three 14th to move back to level par for the round but bogeyed the 17th and then took two shots to get out of the greenside bunker on 18, forcing him to settle for his fourth bogey of the day.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is the clubhouse leader on nine-under par, a shot clear of Haotong Li and Sergio Garcia who both carded rounds of 69 to take them to eight-under for the tournament.

Overnight co-leader Renato Paratore is also one shot back after a second-round 72.

