BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

Lowry finishes with a flourish with three birdies in seven holes

The Offaly man got off to a superb start yesterday but had a tougher round today.

By Garry Doyle Friday 9 Apr 2021, 8:01 PM
13 minutes ago 670 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5405620
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED with a birdie on the 18th to move into a tie for 20th position at the Masters at Augusta.

The Open winner got off to a disastrous start with a double bogey on the first and if that was bad, it didn’t get better for some considerable time.

A bogey on the par 5 second was half-forgotten about when he birdied the third. The greens were softer today than yesterday which made scoring easier in general but Lowry didn’t find form until the 12th.

By this stage he was four over for his round after bogeys on seven and 11.

Then his form came. There were birdies on 12, 13 and a brilliant one on the last to ensure he finished with a 73, making him even par for the opening two rounds, which left him in a tie for 20th.

Overnight leader Justin Rose shot an even par round of 72 after a stuttering start to set the early halfway target in the 85th Masters as a high-class chasing pack took shape at Augusta National.

Rose held a four-shot lead following a brilliant 65 on a tough opening day when just two other players broke 70, but saw that wiped out after covering his first 12 holes in three over.

Three birdies in the next four holes took Rose back out in front and a second round of 72 kept the 2013 US Open champion in pole position in pursuit of a second major title.

“The finger was moving towards the panic button for sure but after a tough start, I weathered the tough period of the round and after the seventh fairway, even though things were going wrong, I just stayed calm,” said Rose.

“I am really pleased to have turned it around; I got aggressive off the 13th tee and felt that was a good turning point for me.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Very rarely do you put a good round of golf back-to-back. To win a Masters, you don’t just skip around a golf course for 72 holes.

“I have a great game-plan to play this tournament. Some guys made a great move today.

“To shoot 72, it was not a bad score, but we move on to the next round now.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie