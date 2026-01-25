Lowry sinks 75-foot putt as Reed captures Dubai Desert Classic

LIV GOLF STAR Patrick Reed took his fourth title on the DP World Tour, winning the $9 million (€7.6 million) Dubai Desert Classic by four shots on Sunday.

Reed started the final round on the Majlis course of Emirates Golf Club four shots clear of second-placed David Puig of Spain, and shot an even-par 72 with two birdies and two bogeys.

That was good enough for a massive win for the American, as the best score among those finishing in the top-18 was three-under par 69.

Tom McKibbin finished in a share of 19th on four-under after a final round of 72. His final round featured three birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey on the fifth.

Shane Lowry was one shot further back, carding a two-under 70 to bring his tournament to a close. Lowry had a mixed final round of six birdies and four bogeys but a highlight moment occurred on the Par 3 15th when he secured a birdie with this beautiful putt from 75 feet.

Shane Lowry with the longest putt we've seen this week from 75ft!!! #HeroDubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/Xlsp5VzyeT — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 25, 2026

Rory McIlroy also had a challenging final day, carding a one-over 73 to finish in a share of 33rd place on two-under overall. His three birdies in the final round were cancelled out by four bogeys.

Englishman Andy Sullivan fired a final round 71 to take second with Frenchman Julien Guerrier one stroke further back in third.

Puig’s 75, which included a two-shot penalty for grounding a club in the bunker at the last, saw him slip down the leader board as he finished seven under.

Reed becomes the sixth American winner of the Dubai Desert Classic with victory set to move him to No.2 in the Race to Dubai Rankings, and up 18 places to 26th in the official world rankings.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

– © AFP 2026