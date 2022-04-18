'What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger' - Shane Lowry on RBC Heritage near miss

There was disappointment for Lowry down the home straight in South Carolina.

SHANE LOWRY HAS labelled yesterday’s near miss at the RBC Heritage tournament a “tough one to take,” as he vowed to come back stronger.

The Offaly man narrowly missed out on a play-off in South Carolina, signing off in a tie for third place.

Lowry finished on 12-under for the tournament after a final round of 69, just one shot behind Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay who battled it out for victory in the play-off.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” Lowry wrote on social media this afternoon.

“Tough one to take yesterday but we move on. Congrats to Jordan Spieth on his win. Onwards and upwards.”

The 2019 British Open champion posted the message on Instagram alongside a lovely picture with his daughter — “me and my no1 fan,” he wrote.

Source: Shane Lowry/Instagram.

“So near yet so far” Lowry added separately on his Instagram story, reflecting on yesterday’s events.

Three-time major winner Spieth won the tournament out with a par on the first play-off hole.

Lowry, who went into the final round of the tournament one shot off the lead, had an impressive start on the last day, but fell agonisingly short towards the end after a disappointing double-bogey on the 14th.

He’s been in excellent form in recent weeks; enjoying a glittering charge at the Masters, though again, he had to settle for joint-third at Augusta.

“It’s amazing,” Lowry said ahead of the final day at the RBC Heritage tournament. “My confidence is pretty high, obviously. I’ve been thereabouts a lot of Sundays this year so far.”