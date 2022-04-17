Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Double-bogey trips up Shane Lowry who finishes in tie for third place at RBC Heritage

The Offaly native just missed out on a play-off after a strong performance in South Carolina.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 11:08 PM
9 minutes ago 852 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5741114
Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage tournament.
Image: Stephen B. Morton
Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage tournament.
Shane Lowry at the RBC Heritage tournament.
Image: Stephen B. Morton

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Shane Lowry after he narrowly missed out on a play-off at the RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina to leave him in a tie for third place.

He finished on 12-under for the tournament after a final round of 69, just one shot behind Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

Lowry, who went into the final round of the tournament one shot off the lead, continued his charge for victory with an impressive start on the last day.

The 2019 British Open champion maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard and was even in the lead at one point. He picked up three birdies in-a-row on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes, before picking up another on the 11th.

But the Offaly native was tripped up by a double-bogey at the 14th after a misjudged chip shot ended up in the water.

He recovered to par every other hole on the back nine, but he needed a birdie to join Spieth and Cantlay in the play-off and will have to settle for a share of third place.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie