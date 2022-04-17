Double-bogey trips up Shane Lowry who finishes in tie for third place at RBC Heritage

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Shane Lowry after he narrowly missed out on a play-off at the RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina to leave him in a tie for third place.

He finished on 12-under for the tournament after a final round of 69, just one shot behind Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

Lowry, who went into the final round of the tournament one shot off the lead, continued his charge for victory with an impressive start on the last day.

The 2019 British Open champion maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard and was even in the lead at one point. He picked up three birdies in-a-row on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes, before picking up another on the 11th.

But the Offaly native was tripped up by a double-bogey at the 14th after a misjudged chip shot ended up in the water.

He recovered to par every other hole on the back nine, but he needed a birdie to join Spieth and Cantlay in the play-off and will have to settle for a share of third place.

