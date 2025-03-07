Shane Lowry leads by two shots at Bay Hill, Rory McIlroy in tie for fourth

SHANE LOWRY IS the clubhouse leader after his second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, with Rory McIlroy in a tie for fourth.

Lowry has a two-shot lead ovrer Wyndham Clark, who was the first round leader by two shots, with the Offaly native carding a five-under 67 today to reach eight-under overall.

McIlroy’s second successive round of two-under 70 sees him four shots off the lead in a tie for fourth. A closing bogey on the 18th spoiled a strong back nine, after he made birdies on 13, 16 and 17, before dropping a shot on the final hole for the second succesive day.

After yesterday’s 69 which also featured a bogey on the last, Lowry made his mark today with a storming start as he birdied the 2nd and 3rd, before picking up another shot on the 7th to reach the turn in 33.

Further birdies arrived on 10 and 13, before Lowry’s only bogey of the day occurred on the par-five 16th. Yet he responded brilliantly to sink a 17 foot putt on the last for birdie.

More to follow…