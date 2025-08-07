The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Shane Lowry struggles at FedEx St Jude Championship
SHANE LOWRY registered an opening round of 73 at the FedEx St Jude Championship today.
The Offaly native had a promising start with a birdie on the third hole, but bogeys on the fifth, sixth, 12th and 13th meant he finished the day on three over par.
Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, has opted to skip this week’s event to focus on the upcoming BMW Championship in Maryland and the Tour Championship in Georgia.
McIlroy is second in the FedEx Cup standings, behind American Scottie Scheffler and ahead of Austria’s Sepp Straka in third.
USA’s Akshay Bhatia is the early pacesetter in Memphis. He is on eight-under-par, with an impressive opening round of 62.
More to follow
You can view the full leaderboard here
