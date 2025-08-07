Shane Lowry struggles at FedEx St Jude Championship

SHANE LOWRY registered an opening round of 73 at the FedEx St Jude Championship today.

The Offaly native had a promising start with a birdie on the third hole, but bogeys on the fifth, sixth, 12th and 13th meant he finished the day on three over par.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, has opted to skip this week’s event to focus on the upcoming BMW Championship in Maryland and the Tour Championship in Georgia.

McIlroy is second in the FedEx Cup standings, behind American Scottie Scheffler and ahead of Austria’s Sepp Straka in third.

USA’s Akshay Bhatia is the early pacesetter in Memphis. He is on eight-under-par, with an impressive opening round of 62.

You can view the full leaderboard here