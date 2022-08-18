Shane Lowry two shots off lead at BMW Championship

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is just two shots off the lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club.

The Offaly native finished the day on five-under-par after shooting a 66, leaving him tied for third along with Americans Harold Varner III and Justin Thomas.

Advertisement

Keegan Bradley of the US leads after opening with a 64, while Australia’s Adam Scott is one shot behind in second on six-under-par.

Rory McIlroy also got off to an encouraging start — the 33-year-old finished the day tied for 12th after ending on three-under-par.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Seamus Power is a couple of shots back after registering a 71 on Thursday.

More to follow

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

You can view the full leaderboard here.