Dublin: 14°C Friday 19 August 2022
Shane Lowry two shots off lead at BMW Championship

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has also got off to a promising start.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 11:46 PM
1 hour ago 478 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5844000
Shane Lowry pictured competing at the BMW Championship.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Shane Lowry pictured competing at the BMW Championship.
Shane Lowry pictured competing at the BMW Championship.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND’S SHANE LOWRY is just two shots off the lead after the opening round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club.

The Offaly native finished the day on five-under-par after shooting a 66, leaving him tied for third along with Americans Harold Varner III and Justin Thomas.

Keegan Bradley of the US leads after opening with a 64, while Australia’s Adam Scott is one shot behind in second on six-under-par.

Rory McIlroy also got off to an encouraging start — the 33-year-old finished the day tied for 12th after ending on three-under-par.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Seamus Power is a couple of shots back after registering a 71 on Thursday.

More to follow

You can view the full leaderboard here.

