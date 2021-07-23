Shane Ryan withdraws from Tokyo backstroke event due to pain

IRISH SWIMMER Shane Ryan will not compete in the men’s 100m backstroke event due to injury, it’s been confirmed.

Ryan’s decision to withdraw is ‘based on persistent shoulder pain that he has been experiencing, which is specific to this particular stroke’.

He will still compete in the men’s 100m butterfly and the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay – though he’s enjoyed championship success in the backstroke race in the past.

The decision was made in consultation with the Team Ireland swimming and medical staff in Tokyo.