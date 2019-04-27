Delight for Irish quartet as Sheffield United effectively clinch Premier League promotion

Scott Hogan: Ireland striker opened the scoring in the first half.

Scott Hogan: Ireland striker opened the scoring in the first half.

SHEFFIELD UNITED ARE heading for the Premier League once again.

The Blades effectively clinched promotion with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town in the penultimate round of Championship fixtures on Saturday evening.

Chris Wilder’s side are now six points clear of third-placed Leeds United who play their game in hand against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Crucially, Sheffield United’s goal difference of 37 is far superior to Leeds’ 24 which means that — barring the unlikely scenario of two Leeds wins, a Sheffield United defeat on the final day, and a 13-goal swing — the promotion party at Bramall Lane can start.

Sheffield United’s squad currently boasts four Irish internationals with Enda Stevens, John Egan, David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan, who is on loan from Aston Villa.

It was Hogan opened the scoring after 24 minutes and United wrapped up all three points when Jack O’Connell scored in the 71st minute.

“We’ve had tough times here as a football club and this is a huge day for all of us,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“We went for the jugular to get the second goal and we just gave it everything.”

It is a second promotion in three seasons for Sheffield United, marking their return to the top flight for the first time since 2006/2007.

Updated 19.47: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that this was a second successive promotion for Sheffield United; it is their second promotion in three seasons.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: