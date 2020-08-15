Shels fight back to share the points with Derry City

Shelbourne 1-1 Derry City

RYAN BRENNAN’S 76TH-MINUTE header saved a point for Shelbourne against Derry City.

Brennan rose highest to flick home an inswinging Georgie Poynton free kick and ensure that the sides shared the spoils at Tolka Park.

Ibrahim Meite had earlier put the Candystripes in front from the spot in the 30th minute.

The English striker was brought down in the box by Sean Quinn but picked himself up to tuck the penalty past Colin McCabe.

Shels remain sixth on 10 points, two points ahead of Derry in seventh.

