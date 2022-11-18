Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shels confirm 3 new arrivals while 'best captain' Duff has ever worked with re-signs

Conor Kearns, Tyreke Wilson and Kyle Robinson have all joined the Reds.

Tyreke Wilson (file pic).
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

SHELBOURNE HAVE confirmed three new signings today.

Conor Kearns, Tyreke Wilson and Kyle Robinson have all joined Damien Duff’s side.

24-year-old Dublin-born goalkeeper Kearns joins the Reds following two seasons at Galway United and previous spells at St Patrick’s Athletic and UCD.

23-year-old left-back Wilson is a former Man City youth player and has had stints at Waterford and latterly Bohemians since moving back home ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Ireland U21 international joins brother JR at the Tolka Park outfit.

20-year-old Robinson joins on the back of seven appearances with St Patrick’s Athletic last season.

The young forward also scored nine goals during a loan spell with Wexford FC in 2021.

Mark Coyle and Luke Byrne have also signed new deals with the club.

The duo join Shane Farrell, Shane Griffin, Jack Moylan, Gavin Molloy, Jad Hakiki, Brian McManus, JJ Lunney, Kameron Ledwidge, Conor Kane, JR Wilson, and Sean Boyd in committing to Shelbourne for next year.

Duff lauded all five signings today but reserved particular praise for Byrne, saying:  “Everyone at the club is delighted Luke has signed back. It is very easy to sum him up. He is the best captain I have ever worked with. Full stop.”

Today’s announcements come following the confirmed departure of five players on Thursday.

