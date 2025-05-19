Shelbourne and Drogheda share spoils in stalemate

Shelbourne 0

Drogheda United 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

SHELBOURNE AND DROGHEDA United were forced to settle for a point each in the race to the summit with both defences coming out on top in a full-blooded clash at Tolka Park.

The champions, who welcomed back Damien Duff to the dugout, were desperate to bounce back from Friday’s costly defeat to rivals Bohemians, in which they lost their skipper Mark Coyle and Ali Coote to dismissals at Dalymount, but showed no signs of rust early on.

A flowing move down the right side eventually saw Harry Wood cross to the back post to James Norris. The on-loan Liverpool fullback cushioned a header to Ellis Chapman, who’s first time strike was bravely blocked by Elicha Ahui.

The Drogs had been unbeaten against the hosts this season with a win and a draw and defended resolutely.

They began to grow in confidence and almost took the lead themselves when Conor Kearns misjudged an Elicha Ahui cross, and luckily for the Shels stopper it trickled just wide.

Shelbourne's Ellis Chapman battles with Andrew Quinn. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Both sides went into the clash desperately seeking a win – with matching records of one win in their last seven games – and there was nothing to separate the sides as the half developed.

The home side were dealt a blow when Conor Kearns seemed to pick up a knock after his error, receiving treatment on his calf as the impressive Lorcan Healy entered the fray to make his league debut.

But despite the loss it was the home side who finished the half the stronger with Harry Wood having three chances in quick succession – the first of which saw the Englishman show great movement to get on the end of Tyreke Wilson’s deep cross, and his flick towards goal went agonisingly close.

The start of the second half followed the same pattern as the first ended as Shels looked to pin back the FAI Cup winners, just lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

Kevin Doherty’s side sent a quick reminder of the threat they possessed when Douglas James-Taylor got a free run to get on the end of Owen Lambe’s outswinging corner but failed to hit the target.

Another long ball from Dennison caused all sorts of confusion for Shels’ defence with the towering Andrew Quinn winning a header before the ball was eventually scrambled away.

The tension was palpable as the game entered the final stages, with one goal looking like it would be enough for either side. With time running out, James-Taylor was brilliantly denied by Healy having shown excellent feet to twist and turn inside the area.

There was still time for substitute Thomas Oluwa to show his power and pace getting in behind to round the onrushing Healy, who forced him wide before saving low and on the rebound, the busy Markey failed to get his shot through a sea of bodies in the box as it remained 0-0.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns (Lorcan Healy, 29’); Sean Gannnon, Kameron Ledwidge, Tyreke Wilson; Evan Caffrey, Ellis Chapman, JJ Lunney (John Martin 7, 65’), Kerr McInroy, James Norris (Ryan O’Kane, 72’); Harry Wood (John O’Sullivan, 72’), Mipo Odubeko.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Owen Lambe, Elicha Ahui, Conor Keely, Andrew Quinn, Conor Kane; Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney, Shane Farrell (Darragh Markey, 74′); Warren Davis (Thomas Oluwa, 72’), Douglas James-Taylor.

Referee: Rob Hennessy