Shelbourne earn first win under O'Brien against 10-man Cork

Shelbourne: 3

Cork City: 1

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

JOEY O’BRIEN earned his first win as Shels boss with a hard-fought victory over 10-man Cork City.

Harry Wood and Mipo Odubeko set the hosts on their way with two goals in the opening six minutes before Kitt Nelson struck to make it an intriguing second half.

Charlie Lyons’s 50th-minute dismissal proved too much of a mountain to climb, as JJ Lunney struck late on to seal a massive victory.

The announcement of the former Irish International O’Brien as Damien Duff’s successor on a long-term basis provided some stability around Tolka Park at a crucial time, with a potentially season-defining game against Linfield on the horizon.

Having earned two draws in their last two games, the reigning champions wasted no time in getting in front as Wood opened the scoring in just the second minute, sharply intercepting Lyons’s pass out wide before coolly clipping the ball over Conor Brann.

The Leesiders have bolstered the squad with the arrival of four new players.

Former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic stopper David Odumosu just missed the cut-off to be registered in time, but ex-Bohs defender Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher, previously of Colchester United, and the highly rated Charlie Lutz on loan from Aston Villa all went straight into the matchday squad starting on the bench.

The visitors were further behind just four minutes later as Wood turned provider, squaring smartly to Mipo Odubeko to smash home his sixth of the season following a free-flowing move.

But the loss of top-scorer Djenairo Daniels as a focal point was felt, with Sean Maguire looking isolated.

The one-way Reds traffic continued, and midway through the first half, it should have been three when Odubeko pounced on further sloppy defensive play.

The enigmatic frontman raced clear on goal, but his touch took him slightly wide as he scuffed his left-footed shot wide of the target.

The one-way traffic was brought to an abrupt halt as the visitors began to get into the game.

Greg Bolger’s shot from distance almost caught Conor Kearns out, which seemed to breathe life into the Leesiders.

Freddie Anderson’s back-post header almost crept in before Shels’ set-piece woes finally told on the stroke of half-time.

Anderson, at full stretch, kept the ball alive at the back post as it fell kindly to Kitt Nelson, who made no mistake sweeping the ball into the bottom corner.

Having given themselves a lifeline, the bottom of the table side swiftly took the wind out of their sails as skipper Lyons was given his marching orders for a dangerous lunge on Mark Coyle.

Sensing blood, O’Brien introduced Sean Boyd to partner Odubeko in attack, but it was the pace of fellow substitute Daniel Kelly that made the biggest impact.

Struggling to find a third, man-of-the-match Wood tried to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and looked threatening every time he picked up the ball. His deep cross from the right found the unmarked James Norris at the back post, but the on-loan Liverpool man’s first-time effort bobbled just wide of the far post.

As the game entered the dying embers, Lunney then made sure of all three points when his deep cross from the right-hand side floated over everyone before sneaking in at the back post to earn the hosts their first win in four.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Mark Coyle, Paddy Barrett, Kameron Ledwidge, Evan Caffrey (Daniel Kelly, 60’), Kerr McInroy (Sean Boyd, 60’), JJ Lunney, James Norris; Ali Coote (Ellis Chapman, 60’), Harry Wood (John O’Sullivan, 79’), Mipo Odubeko (John Martin, 71’)

Subs not used: Lorcan Healy, Tyreke Wilson, Sam Bone, Lewis Temple

Cork City: Conor Brann; Milan Mbeng, Charlie Lyons, Freddie Anderson (Charlie Lutz, 76’), Matthew Kiernan; Greg Bolger, Sean Murray (Evan McLaughlin, 46’); Alex Nolan (Fiacre Kelleher, 56’), Darragh Crowley, Kitt Nelson (Cathal O’Sullivan, 56’); Sean Maguire (Malik Dijksteel, 45’)

Subs not used: Rory Moloney, Harry Nevin, Joshua Fitzpatrick, Rory Feely

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)