Shelbourne stay top with victory over Galway United

Shelbourne 2

Galway United 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

LEAGUE LEADERS SHELBOURNE showed no signs of rustiness as they maintained their two-point lead at the summit with an excellent home win against a strong Galway United side who were reduced to 10-men in injury time.

First half goals from John Martin and Evan Caffrey ensured all three points stayed in Tolka Park and in turn, kept the chasing Derry City side at arm’s length for another week.

Following the mid-season hiatus, the self proclaimed “Greatest League in the World” was back a bang as two of the league’s hardest working sides went to battle in Drumcondra as 3,643 watched on intently.

Looking for what would be their first league title in 18-years, Damien Duff’s charges looked hungry and took control of proceedings with just 11-minutes on the clock.

Galway’s right back Jeannot Esua failed to control a return pass and was quickly pounced upon by the electric Matty Smith. The ball fell kindly to Will Jarvis, who cleverly flicked the ball into the path of John Martin who showed great pace to race clear and smash home over the onrushing Brendan Clarke.

One of, if not, the story of the season so far was the high flying visitors – well within a shout of the European spots if their impressive form was to continue – and as expected tried to build a head of steam and responded with a couple of pot shots but Kearns remained untested.

And just after the half hour mark the visitors wasted a glorious chance to level when Conor McCormack’s deflected shot fell onto the toes of David Hurley who somehow missed the target from point blank range, as all in Tolka watched on in disbelief.

The visitors were punished for their wastefulness just minutes later when the clinical Reds doubled their advantage. Liam Burts quick corner found goal scorer Martin, who rose highest at the back post to knock the ball down into the feet of Evan Caffrey to turn the ball home sharply.

The furious John Caulfied made a triple substitution at the break as he tried desperately to shake things up but his overhaul failed to have the desired effect as the assured hosts, epitomised by the calming influence of JJ Lunney in the middle of the park, moved the ball at will.

The Tribesmen struggled to really lay a glove on the hosts as the half progressed but with a quarter of an hour remaining earned the opportunity to half the deficit when Conor Kearns bundled over Maurice Nugent, who reacted quickest to a flick on in the area.

Substitute Francely Lomoboto took responsibility from 12-yards but was brilliantly denied by Kearns at full stretch who got down to his right to pick the ball out of the corner and ensure his side took all three points.

Former Shels man and half time substitute Aodh Dervin let frustration get the better of him as he received a second yellow in injury time for a reckless challenge with his side’s misery well and truly compounded

Following the bruising battle both sides will look forward to welcoming new recruits to their ranks ahead of the next round of fixtures on Thursday evening as the exciting run-in really takes off.