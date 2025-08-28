Masterful Shelbourne secure Conference League qualification with class and composure

Uefa Conference League play-off, second leg

Linfield 0

Shelbourne 2

Shelbourne qualify for Uefa Conference League 5-1 on aggregate

SHELBOURNE’S FIRST GOAL here on 23 minutes would have brought just a little bit of relief, even it did extend their aggregate lead to 4-1.

Their second led to a complete release of emotion on all sides.

By the 30th minute of this second leg with Linfield the tie was done and the outcome secured after superbly worked strikes from Harry Wood and Ali Coote.

When the latter guided a delicate effort into the bottom left corner from inside the box the 1,200 travelling fans erupted in a haze of red delight.

The Shels bench celebrated as one – boss Joey O’Brien’s roar audible in a sparsely populated Windsor Park – and the players on the pitch embraced for just a moment to savour the feeling.

“Shels are falling apart again,” the away support sang.

The “oles” soon followed as play resumed and their team’s superiority – typified by the composure and class of JJ Lunney in central midfield – shone through.

Shels fans in Windsor Park. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

This was joy and maybe just a little bit of disbelief rolled into one given the chaotic nature of the first leg in which both sides missed penalties, Linfield had a men sent off, and Shels also scored another spot kick.

Theis was magic in the mundane for Shelbourne.

Scores of home fans behind the opposite goal began to head for the exits after the second goal. With 15 minutes still to go they’d seen enough and stopped waving their flags. There were no more songs for them to sing.

For those that remained this was a silent endeavor of suffering. It wasn’t a pretty sight for them as Shels dominated from the first whistle to ensure they would be heading into the Uefa Conference League proper.

Friday’s draw in Monaco will now provide the backdrop for their extended European adventure – one that will take them as far as the week before Christmas at the very least.

Of course, the €3.8 million prize money is a bounty that will provide comfort for those who count every cent, not to mention the squad who will now collect the kind of bonuses that can go some way to changing lives.

But as this qualifying campaign has already shown, and as they will find out over the next few months as they journey throughout the continent and welcome rivals to Dublin, it’s what is produced between the white lines that leaves a lasting legacy.

The only downside is that Tolka Park won’t be the venue for the club’s historic first taste of league phase European football.

Wood and Coote delivered the two moments that every supporter craves.

The latter replaced John Martin in the starting XI from last week and his contributions were ruthlessly sublime.

He set up Wood’s opener by dropping into a central position from the left and clipping a deft pass into the box where the Englishman was sprinting into space.

It was the second time that pattern of play was utilised and Wood’s cushioned side-foot volley as the ball looped towards him was fantastic.

The move seven minutes later to make it 2-0 on the half-hour was equally impressive. Coote again drifting towards the touchline and waiting for the overlap from James Norris.

The Liverpudlian’s pull-back cross was controlled by Mipo Odubeko, he waited for space to open and teed up Coote who followed his earlier pass into the box.

Like Wood, he finished first time.

Game over.

This was Shels’ eighth game of qualifying campaigns in three different competitions over the summer. The champions’ path of the Conference League afforded them that luxury and on the most important night of all – with league phase on the line – O’Brien’s men delivered a performance that totally justifies their place in the competition.

The legend of Harry Wood and Shelbourne also has a new chapter. It was his goal in Derry, of course, that secured the league title on the final night of last season and his influence along this run has moved him into more of a talismanic role than just cult hero.

Lunney’s display throughout – he stayed on for the full 9? Minutes – summed up a performance of maturity that bodes well for tougher tests to come. Minds could have so easily wandered in the second half as thoughts turned to what might yet come down the line.

But Shels, inspired by Lunney’s approach, never gave Linfield a sniff of a consolation and when full-time blew red flares from the away end lit up the night.

The players gathered below them and they celebrated together by jumping in unison.

Together they go to take on more of Europe.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Milan Mbeng (Evan Caffrey 62), Sean Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Sam Bone (Kameron Ledwidge 82), James Norris; Harry Wood (Dan Kelly 74), JJ Lunney, Kerr McInroy (Mark Coyle 62), Ali Coote, Harry Wood; Mipo Odubeko (John Martin 62).

Linfield: Chris Johns; Ethan McGee, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Euan East; Kyle McClean (Callumn Morrison 72), Chris Shields (captain), Josh Archer; Kirk Millar, Kieran Offord, Chris McKee (Matt Yates 72).

Referee: Julian Weinberger (Austria).