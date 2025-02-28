Early drama and constant tension as Shamrock Rovers dig in for draw with Shelbourne

Shelbourne 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

THERE WAS EARLY drama, and the tension was a constant, but Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers could not be separated.

This 1-1 draw keeps the champions six points clear of the Hoops. They know now that even on the last day of February they cannot give Damien Duff’s side a run on them.

Harry Wood’s goal after two minutes threatened to do just that before Aaron McEneff pounced on a mix-up to draw the sides level.

It was the goal that proved enough for a draw, their first point of the season after losing their opener to Bohemians and the postponement of last weekend’s game with Cork City.

A point here will give Stephen Bradley something to build on as his Rovers side attempt to avoid the kind of slow start they failed to recover from last season.

Shels have dropped points for the first time – three games in – but there was still more than enough to be encouraged by here. They’re champions now, and no longer come into this fixture feeling like the plucky underdog trying to bloody the nose of a stronger rival.

No surprise, so, that they fizzed with a verve and confidence from the start, and taking the lead thanks to a simple corner routine.

Rovers either switched off or were happy for Kameron Ledwidge to be the one connecting with a volley on the edge of the box from Kerr McInroy’s delivery.

It zipped through bodies in the area before Roberto Lopes attempted a block which fell to Wood six yards out. He took one touch to control and another to prod home to send Tolka into raptures.

He has form for being lethal from such distances. The league-winning goal in Derry last season may seem like a long time ago but this one felt like it might just go some way to maintaining She’s superiority over the deposed champions.

Not so.

Even when Lee Grace was forced off in the break of play after the goal – replaced in the back three by 18-year-old Cory O’Sullivan – Rovers regained composure swiftly.

Aaron McEneff celebrates his goal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Graham Burke was drifting across the front, picking the ball up in areas that Shels couldn’t seem to keep track of. It was his simple pass to keep Rovers moving down the right that allowed Josh Honohan float a cross into the box that should have been an easy to deal with.

Instead, goalkeeper Conor Kearns came to collect but collided with his own defender, Paddy Barrett, spilling the ball into the path of McEneff who calmly stroked it home with his left foot.

There were 16 minutes gone and back to square one; even stevens with quality and tension aplenty.

Rovers began to take control in the middle – Dylan Watts, McEneff and Matt Healy dovetailing well.

Penetration in the final third was lacking, though.

Duff had to make a change before the equaliser when Sam Bone limped off, replaced by Liverpool loanee James Norris – nicknamed Chuck for those interested – who slotted in at left back with Kameron Ledwidge moving inside.

Sean Boyd was booked for diving, Mark Coyle for stopping a counter attack, and Danny Grant for not allowing a quick re-start of play.

There was needle and niggle but no more goals, not for the rest of the half or 9

Boyd flashed a sharp near-post header just wide before the break and five minutes after they returned Mipo Odubeko arrowed a fierce shot a yard or two over the bar from about 15 yards.

Duff bit down on his lip and looked to the skies.

It was his side that showed the most intent in search of a winner. Norris was lively on that left side and five minutes before the end he raced onto a breaking ball in the box, using his momentum to blast a shot that would have left an indent on Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty’s chest.

JJ Lunney and Ellis Chapman were sprung from the bench along with Ali Coote and John Martin in attack, but Rovers stood firm. It wasn’t quite an onslaught that they faced but Bradley’s side had to work for the draw. Dan Cleary swiped a dangerous Evan Caffrey cross away from the goal in the last act of real threat.

Other than one Burke shot blocked by Barrett there was little to get worked up by in an attacking sense, although the return of Rory Gaffneya as a late sub after a lengthy injury absence could provide a timely boost.

Something to build on for Rovers as Shels impressive early momentum is somewhat halted. For now.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Sam Bone (James Norris 13), Kameron Ledwidge; Harry Wood (Ellis Chapman 68), Mark Coyle (captain) (Ali Coote 77), Kerr McInroy (JJ Lunney 68), Evan Caffrey; Sean Boyd (John Martin 77), Mipo Odubeko.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes (captain), Lee Grace (Cory O’Sullivan 5); Josh Honohan, Matt Healy, Aaron McEneff, Dylan Watts (Gary O’Neill 79), Danny Grant; Graham Burke (Aaron Greene 75), Michael Noonan (Rory Gaffney 79).

Referee: Neil Doyle