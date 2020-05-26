This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sheringham tells Kane: 'You only get one career, make sure you make the most of it'

Teddy Sheringham won a glut of medals after swapping Tottenham for Manchester United in 1997.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 May 2020, 12:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,406 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5107755

FORMER TOTTENHAM STAR Teddy Sheringham has told Harry Kane to make sure he does not waste his career.

Kane’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after he suggested that he would leave Spurs if he could not see clear signs of progress.

PA-53353832 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The England captain has been linked with a move to Manchester United – though the north London club have no intention of selling their star man – while Barcelona are also reported to have shown interest.

Sheringham made the switch from White Hart Lane to Old Trafford in 1997 in a bid to further his career, ending up with a glut of medals, and says Kane has a decision to make.

“There are similarities (to my situation), but you have to look at where Tottenham are and where they were when I was playing for them,” Sheringham told the Football Show on Sky Sports.

“The ambition had been sucked out of the club when I was playing for them. We weren’t really going places, at least they are getting into the top four, they are challenging for things, they were in the Champions League final not so long ago.

“He has got to weigh up his situation, does he want to leave? Are there going to be top players coming to Tottenham to play with him or is he going to have to go to elsewhere to play with top players?

“At the moment, I would say his career at Tottenham – I know they haven’t won anything – but his career has been going steadily forward. I think it might be at a crossroads. If they haven’t won anything or they don’t look like they are going forwards, then there could be changes.

“Harry has only got one career and he wants to win things. My advice would be ‘you only get one career, Harry, make sure you make the most of it’.”

firo-26-05-1999-football-19981999-champions-league-final-manchester-united-fc-bayern-munich-munich-munich On this day in 1999, Teddy Sheringham scored for Manchester United in their Champions League final win over Bayern Munich. Source: firo Sportphoto/Jürgen Fromme

While Sheringham thinks Kane might have to leave Spurs to further his career, he says Manchester United need to get rid of Paul Pogba if they are to progress.

The France midfielder has attracted continued criticism for his attitude and performances at Old Trafford and Sheringham says his mentality is holding United back.

“The big one is Pogba, there is a lot of talk about him,” he said. “You mention top players, captains… when things weren’t going right in our time, Roy Keane would put things right. He would drive the team on, he would dig deep, he would make sure we had a say in every game played in because of his desire.

“When you look at Paul Pogba, does he have the same mentality? Yes, he might be a talented boy, but does he dig deep, does he get Manchester United out of the mire when the going gets tough? For me the answer is no, he gives off the wrong vibe as a Manchester United player.

“Yes, it is good to be cocky and arrogant at the right times. Dwight Yorke had that, he had a smile on his face and was arrogant, but he had a desire to do things right as well at the right times.

“You have to have that and I don’t think Paul Pogba gives you that and he would be one that needs to go so you can get someone in with the right mentality and the right desire and the Manchester United way to drive your team on to make sure you get out of the position you are in and move the team forward.”

Press Association

