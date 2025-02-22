'I’m lucky I didn’t see my family or I’d have cried in front of the boys'

WALES CAME UP short but their transformation in just a week under the guidance of interim head coach Matt Sherratt has been nothing short of spectacular.

As they scored two cracking tries, nearly grabbed another one, and caused Ireland until problems in Cardiff, Wales looked like a different team to the one that had lost 14 in a row under Warren Gatland.

Sure, this was ultimately another defeat as they lost 27-18 to Ireland but the lift in mood among the Welsh people feels like a victory of sorts. They needed this performance, this show of life in their team.

Now Welsh fans can look towards their visit to Scotland in two weeks and a clash with England in Cardiff on the final weekend of the Six Nations with optimism.

And the man who will deservedly get most of the praise is Cardiff boss Sherratt, who admitted afterwards that it was a stirring day for him.

“The bus journey in was quite emotional,” said Sherratt. “I’m probably lucky I didn’t see my family or I’d have embarrassed myself on the bus and cried in front of the boys. It was just a great occasion. I really enjoyed it.

“It’s important we take a breath and enjoy game days. It’s easy to get bogged down with the outside noise. But it’s really important that game days are enjoyable to all the staff as we’re really lucky to do that.”

That was one of the overriding impressions of the Welsh. They seemed liberated, like a great weight had been lifted from their shoulders. All of Welsh rugby’s problems have not been solved but their players looked happy and engaged out on the pitch against Ireland.

Sherratt backed them to attack Ireland, with the Scarlets back three of Blair Murray, Tom Rogers, and debutant Ellis Mee particularly impressive.

“I thought if there were 50/50s, on the whole, they went for it,” said Sherratt. “There were a couple of times in the first half when we were exiting, that if we had called for the ball, there was space. But if there was an offload to be thrown, it was thrown.

Wales interim head coach Matt Sherratt. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“We tried to attack space as much as we could. I was really pleased with the forwards in terms of their ball movement. Lots of late passes at the line.

“Obviously, we’ve got a shape in the middle of the field which is pretty difficult to run. So, in two days, how they’ve picked that up and run it pretty well was pleasing. It looked like we stood for being brave, which is what we talked about.”

Sherratt has previously said that he’s not interested in taking on the Wales job permanently.

He was unsurprisingly asked if that has changed after his first match with the team, but he remains steadfast in his conviction about going back to Cardiff after this Six Nations.

“No, not at all,” he said. “I’ve loved today. I really enjoyed watching the players play. But I’m pretty certain on my next steps and that’s back at Cardiff.”

Whatever happens in the longer term, Welsh rugby needed today’s performance.

It wasn’t enough in the end but it has lifted spirits. Sherratt insisted he hasn’t been framing things that way but he’s happy if it’s the case.

“I don’t know,” said Sherratt. “My mindset on these three games is I’m not going to get bogged down by that. I’m not interested in what’s happened in the past.

“I’ve just got to be authentic and coach how I believe the game should be played and make sure I instil some belief in the players. Hopefully, the effect of that is a positive one on Welsh rugby. I’ve got to say I thought the U20s win was brilliant.

“It’s a great sign they’ve picked up two on the bounce.”