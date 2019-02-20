Watch Sigerson Cup football final live: UCC v St Mary's

ST MARY’S TAKE on UCC in tonight’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise at 7.30pm.

The Ulster side won the competition in 2017 and dumped out hot favourites and reigning champions UCD in the semi-final last weekend.

They’ll face a UCC side that enjoyed a three-point win over NUIG in their last four encounter on Sunday. The Cork students boast one of the in-form forwards in the country in Sean O’Shea, who posted 2-3 against NUIG.

It’ll be an intriguing battle between a UCC attack that’s scored 15 goals in their last three games, and a well-organised St Mary’s outfit that held UCD scoreless for 38 minutes on Saturday.

St Mary’s are chasing the third title in their history, while UCC prevailed in the competition on 21 occasions but this is their first trip to the final since 2014.

