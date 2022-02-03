Here's the semi-final draw for the Sigerson Cup

Powter, Savage, Murphy and Kelly are all key players.

THE DRAW HAS been finalised for the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup, which will take place next Thursday 10 February.

DCU, the reigning champions, will play UL in one clash with MTU Kerry facing NUI Galway in the other fixture.

Both games will be played at neutral venues to be confirmed with the live-streaming details for the games, also yet to be announced.

DCU held off Ulster University in their quarter-final yesterday, with David Clifford inspiring UL for their triumph against Queens University.

Tuesday’s quarter-finals saw NUI Galway defeat Letterkenny IT, while MTU Kerry easily overcame Maynooth University.

DCU are the only recent champions involved while NUI Galway last won in 2003, MTU Kerry in 1999 and UL have never claimed the title.

The Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals will be finalised today with yesterday’s action completing the round-robin games in Group A and Group B.

Two quarter-final pairings are now known with NUI Galway hosting Waterford IT, while IT Carlow will be at home to UCC.

Tonight’s games see UL travel to TU Dublin in Group D, while MTU Cork face GMIT in Group C.

