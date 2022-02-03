Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Here's the semi-final draw for the Sigerson Cup

The quarter-final line-up for the Fitzgibbon Cup will be completed today.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 1:22 PM
50 minutes ago 2,089 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672395
Powter, Savage, Murphy and Kelly are all key players.
Image: INPHO
Powter, Savage, Murphy and Kelly are all key players.
Powter, Savage, Murphy and Kelly are all key players.
Image: INPHO

THE DRAW HAS been finalised for the semi-finals of the Sigerson Cup, which will take place next Thursday 10 February.

DCU, the reigning champions, will play UL in one clash with MTU Kerry facing NUI Galway in the other fixture.

Both games will be played at neutral venues to be confirmed with the live-streaming details for the games, also yet to be announced.

DCU held off Ulster University in their quarter-final yesterday, with David Clifford inspiring UL for their triumph against Queens University.

Tuesday’s quarter-finals saw NUI Galway defeat Letterkenny IT, while MTU Kerry easily overcame Maynooth University.

DCU are the only recent champions involved while NUI Galway last won in 2003, MTU Kerry in 1999 and UL have never claimed the title.

The Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals will be finalised today with yesterday’s action completing the round-robin games in Group A and Group B.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Two quarter-final pairings are now known with NUI Galway hosting Waterford IT, while IT Carlow will be at home to UCC.

Tonight’s games see UL travel to TU Dublin in Group D, while MTU Cork face GMIT in Group C.

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie