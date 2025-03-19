The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Players from nine counties on Sigerson Cup Team of the Year
LAST UPDATE | 42 mins ago
PLAYERS FROM NINE different counties and four third-level institutions are represented on the Sigerson Cup team of the year.
DCU Dóchas Éireann captain and Meath vice-captain Ciarán Caulfield leads the contingent of seven DCU representatives, which includes Dublin footballers Greg McEneaney and Alex Gavin.
Runners-up UCD have four players featured, while there are two each from losing semi-finalists TU Dublin and Ulster University.
Apart from Dublin and Meath, Leitrim are the other county with multiple representatives in Barry McNulty (UCD) and Tom Prior (DCU).
2025 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Team of the Year
1. Killian Roche, UCD/Laois
2. Niall Carolan, TU Dublin/Cavan
3. Alex Gavin, DCU DÉ/Dublin
4. Bryan Masterson, DCU DÉ/Longford
5. Eoghan O’Connor Flanagan, DCU DÉ/Dublin
6. Fionan O’Brien, UU/Fermanagh
7. Ciarán Caulfield, DCU DÉ/Meath
8. Ethan Dunne, DCU DÉ/Dublin
9. Eoin McEvoy, UU/Derry
10. Greg McEneaney, DCU DÉ/Dublin
11. Barry McNulty, UCD/Leitrim
12. Ryan O’Toole, UCD/Monaghan
13. Tom Prior, DCU DÉ/Leitrim
14. Jordan Morris, TU Dublin/Meath
15. Cormac Egan, UCD/Offaly
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Gaelic Football Sigerson Cup