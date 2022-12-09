Brazil captain Silva admits agony of World Cup exit while boss Tite hints his time is up

TITE SUGGESTED his time as Brazil coach is over but defended his penalty tactics after they crashed out of the World Cup to Croatia.

Marquinhos’ decisive spot kick hit the post after Dominik Livakovic had saved Rodrygo’s opening effort in the shootout to send Croatia into the last four with Neymar never getting a chance to step up.

Croatia did not miss with Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, Mislav Orsic all scoring to send them through 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Neymar had given Brazil the lead in the first-half of extra time – the Paris St Germain star equalling Pele’s Brazil scoring record with 77 FIFA-registered goals – only for Bruno Petkovic to level with three minutes left.

But it was heartbreak for Neymar and Brazil with the striker due to go fifth in the shootout, yet there was no regret from Tite.

He said: “The fifth is the decisive one, there is more pressure and the players who are more mentally prepared are the ones to take this last penalty kick.

“The players know about my commitment and they know how proud I am of their performance. It’s the entire team who loses.

“We need to be ready to share our joy and willing to share our sadness. There is a new generation of players who will find strength in adversity. I understand I am the most responsible one but we are all responsible for the loss.

“It’s not about being a hero or a villain. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose.”

Tite hinted he is ready to walk away following Brazil’s exit.

“There are other great professionals who can replace me. Now I had the full (World Cup) cycle. The cycle is over,” he added.

BRAZIL CAPTAIN THIAGO SILVA said his team’s World Cup exit to Croatia on penalties was painful and that he was coming to terms with the fact he would never win the trophy.

“It is difficult,” said Silva. “I have been through some disappointments in my life and when we lose something important that we have as an objective it hurts quite a lot.

“But we have to try to lift our heads and carry on. There is no other alternative.”

The Brazil captain said his side had switched off for Croatia’s goal.

“I think all of a sudden we lost our concentration,” Silva said.

“We are not used to being hit on the break like that. We became a little disorganised and that is where the goal came from.”

The Chelsea centre-back, 38, has likely played his final World Cup match.

“Sadly as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy,” he said. “Who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role.”

Meanwhile Croatia defender Borna Sosa said beating Brazil was the “best feeling ever” after his team dumped the five-time champions out of the World Cup to reach the semi-finals in Qatar.

The game went to penalties after a 1-1 draw and Croatia won the shootout 4-2.

“There were a lot of emotions, a lot of happy tears there,” Sosa said.

“We are really showing many, many (good) results with our country. Nobody expects this, nobody believes in us, never, so that’s why it’s really emotional when you achieve things like this, when you beat Brazil.

“For me Brazil is football, and football is Brazil. To beat Brazil is maybe the best feeling ever.”

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric took one of Croatia’s spot-kicks.

“For me he’s in the top five midfielders of all time, to be honest, because I think nobody, absolutely nobody, performed on his level at 37 years old,” said Sosa.

