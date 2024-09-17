Simon Easterby to become Ireland interim head coach in December

LAST UPDATE | 35 mins ago
SIMON EASTERBY WILL become Ireland’s interim head coach from 1 December 2024.
Easterby will take charge of the Six Nations campaign and summer tour while head coach Andy Farrell leads the the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2025.
IRFU performance eirector, David Humphreys, said: “I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high-standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.”
Humphreys added: “Today’s announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead. Over the last decade Simon has moved from forwards coach to defence coach and he has played a key role in Ireland’s success during that time.
“As head coach for the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa in 2022 he had a front row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period. It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa and then in the months to come.”
Easterby said: “To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept. It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date and I’m looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.
“I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the men’s national team journey over the last 10 years and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months. There’s a lot to play for before December and we’re looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium.”
Easterby, 49, was born in Yorkshire in 1975 to an Irish mother and English father. He won 65 caps for Ireland from 2000-2008 and was a Lions tourist in 2005.
He was Scarlets head coach from 2012-2014 following a distinguished playing career with the Welsh side. Since then he has been part of the Ireland coaching team, serving as defence coach since 2021 and, up until then, attack coach.