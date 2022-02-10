Membership : Access or Sign Up
Zebo to make 150th Munster appearance as Coombes returns from Ireland duty

The Irish province has made eight changes to the side that will face Glasgow Warriors on Friday night.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 12:30 PM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

SIMON ZEBO IS set to make his 150th appearance for Munster in their United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Friday night [Kick-off, 8.15pm, TG4].

Zebo has been named to start on the wing as Munster make eight changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre.

Gavin Coombes returns from international duty to start at number eight, while Mike Haley, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell and Ben Healy come into the backline alongside Zebo. Stephen Archer and Chris Cloete will join Coombes in the pack.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side as Neil Cronin keeps his place at scrum-half after a Player of the Match performance against Zebre.

Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Barron join Archer in the front row with an unchanged second row partnership of Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley.

Kevin O’Byrne is among the replacements and could make his first appearance since September while Cian Hurley is set for his first appearance of the campaign.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Shane Daly
13. Chris Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Simon Zebo
10. Ben Healy
9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Diarmuid Barron
3. Stephen Archer
4. ean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Chris Cloete
8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Josh Wycherley
18. John Ryan
19. Cian Hurley
20. Alex Kendellen
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Jack Crowley
23. John Hodnett.

