Zebo to make 150th Munster appearance as Coombes returns from Ireland duty

Munster's Simon Zebo is reaching a big milestone in his career this weekend.

SIMON ZEBO IS set to make his 150th appearance for Munster in their United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Friday night [Kick-off, 8.15pm, TG4].

Zebo has been named to start on the wing as Munster make eight changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre.

Gavin Coombes returns from international duty to start at number eight, while Mike Haley, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell and Ben Healy come into the backline alongside Zebo. Stephen Archer and Chris Cloete will join Coombes in the pack.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side as Neil Cronin keeps his place at scrum-half after a Player of the Match performance against Zebre.

Jeremy Loughman and Diarmuid Barron join Archer in the front row with an unchanged second row partnership of Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley.

Kevin O’Byrne is among the replacements and could make his first appearance since September while Cian Hurley is set for his first appearance of the campaign.

Munster

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Chris Farrell

12. Rory Scannell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Ben Healy

9. Neil Cronin

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Diarmuid Barron

3. Stephen Archer

4. ean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Chris Cloete

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Josh Wycherley

18. John Ryan

19. Cian Hurley

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Jack Crowley

23. John Hodnett.

