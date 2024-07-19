Advertisement
Sinclair Armstrong. Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland forward Sinclair Armstrong completes Bristol switch

The former Shamrock Rovers man is swapping QPR for Bristol.
8.33pm, 19 Jul 2024
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Sinclair Armstrong has signed for Bristol City, leaving Queens Park Rangers after three seasons.

The 21-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with Bristol, who finished 11th in the Championship last season.

Armstrong scored four goals in 64 appearances for QPR, featuring 40 times last season.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers before joining QPR in October 2020 – with Rovers set to pocket around €700,000 from Armstrong’s latest move.

Armstrong is a key player for the Ireland U21 side and made his senior debut against the Netherlands last September.

“I feel proud to have this opportunity and to come to this big club. I’m looking forward to growing and being with the boys and I can’t wait for the matches to come up,” said Armstrong.

“I think I can make a very big impact. I think I bring something different and I’m a different type of player. I’m a player that come short into feet and hold it up and run in-behind and score some goals.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and being here hopefully I can take it to the next level.”

Bristol head coach Liam Manning added: “It is no secret Sinclair was sought after by several clubs, and his strength and physicality along with a desire to compete and work is only going to be beneficial to our squad.

“He has a good amount of Championship experience for someone so young, and we are looking forward to seeing him showcase his ability in a City shirt.”

