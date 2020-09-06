This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 6 September 2020
Disappointment for Irish entrants as Persian King reigns in Paris

Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus came home third while Ger Lyons’ Siskin was fourth.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 4:48 PM
File photo of the king
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

IRISH ENTRANTS SISKIN and Circus Maximus were beaten to the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp today as the 18/5 Persian King delivered Andre Fabre his seventh success in the race.

The Ger Lyons trained Siskin wound up fourth after a slow start with Colin Keane on board. Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus went one better and led the race only to get reeled back in and overtaken by Pinatubo and the eventual winner Persian King.

Ken Condon’s Romanised represented a third Irish interest in today’s marquee race in Paris, but failed to make an impression and came home sixth and last.

