Disappointment for Irish entrants as Persian King reigns in Paris

IRISH ENTRANTS SISKIN and Circus Maximus were beaten to the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp today as the 18/5 Persian King delivered Andre Fabre his seventh success in the race.

The Ger Lyons trained Siskin wound up fourth after a slow start with Colin Keane on board. Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus went one better and led the race only to get reeled back in and overtaken by Pinatubo and the eventual winner Persian King.

Ken Condon’s Romanised represented a third Irish interest in today’s marquee race in Paris, but failed to make an impression and came home sixth and last.