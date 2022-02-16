Membership : Access or Sign Up
Western Force release Australia international Timani because he's unvaccinated

Covid-19 travel regulations and policies will prevent Timani from playing this season.

Timani returned to Super Rugby with the Force last season after eight seasons in France.
WALLABIES INTERNATIONAL SITALEKI Timani has been released by Western Force ahead of the new Super Rugby season as he remains unvaccinated.

The lock, who spent eight seasons in the Top 14 with Montpellier and Clermont Auvergne, returned to Super Rugby with the Force in 2021 — a move which earned him an international recall.

Western Force say they have mutually agreed his release as Covid-19 travel regulations and policies will prevent him from playing in Super Rugby Pacific, which starts this week.

“The Western Force have, in consultation with Rugby Australia, mutually agreed with Sitaleki Timani to release him from his playing contract effective immediately,” a statement issued on Wednesday said.

“As a result of relevant state government Covid-19 and travel regulations and in line with Western Force and Rugby Australia policies regarding vaccination, Sita is unable to participate in the Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Sita remains unvaccinated due to his medical concerns and has been unable to qualify for a medical exemption.”

Timani said: “I would like to thank the Western Force, my teammates and Rugby Australia for their support and understanding in what has been a difficult decision.

“With the help of the Force, I am still consulting specialists, but unfortunately with the season about to start, I understand the position it puts both the Western Force and Rugby Australia in.

“This is not how I wanted to end my time in Australian rugby, but I am thankful for the opportunity I had to pull on the Force jersey again and wish them all the best for the upcoming season.”

Western Force chief executive Tony Lewis paid tribute to Timani as “a great professional and valued member of the club”.

“On behalf of everyone at the Force I would like to wish Sitaleki and his family all the very best for the future,” Lewis said.

The42 Team

