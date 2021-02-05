Poll: Who do you think will be crowned 2021 Six Nations champions?

INTERNATIONAL RUGBY TAKES centre stage this weekend with the 2021 instalment of the Six Nations getting up and running.

The action starts tomorrow in Rome and London before Ireland’s focus is drawn to Cardiff on Sunday when they travel to take on Wales.

Andy Farrell’s side will remain in the spotlight with trips to Edinburgh and Rome, along with home games against France and England, to come between now and the end of the tournament on 20 March.

Ireland are hoping to win a tournament they last won in 2018 but it’s reigning champions England who will start as favourites. France are aiming to bridge a gap since 2010 to their last title win while Wales triumphed more recently in 2019.

Scotland and Italy are the outsiders but who do you think will win it?

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Let us know.

