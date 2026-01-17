Six Nations concerns as Furlong, Henshaw, and O'Briens injured

LEO CULLEN SAID Leinster need to assess the injuries suffered by Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Tommy O’Brien, and Jimmy O’Brien during Leinster’s win over Bayonne before figuring out timelines for their returns.

With just 19 days until Ireland’s opening Six Nations clash with France in Paris, national team head coach Andy Farrell will be waiting anxiously on updates.

Cullen confirmed that tighthead prop Furlong, right wing Tommy O’Brien, and fullback Jimmy O’Brien all suffered soft-tissue injuries in their legs, while centre Henshaw injured his knee and left Stade Jean-Dauger wearing a knee brace.

Furlong was seriously hampered by calf and hamstring issues throughout last season, so Farrell will be hoping the experienced prop hasn’t suffered another serious issue of that type. It did appear that Furlong was replaced due to a calf issue.

Ireland have already lost first- and second-choice loosehead props Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy to injury, meaning Leinster’s Jack Boyle – who made an impressive return from a shoulder injury in Bayonne – is primed to start against France.

Henshaw has had an injury-hampered season so far and is clearly now a concern for the Six Nations, having limped off the pitch in the first half and then departing the stadium in a knee brace.

Right wing O’Brien had a strong November campaign with Ireland but looked despondent as he appeared to suffer a calf injury chasing the restart after half time, while fullback/left wing Jimmy O’Brien also limped off later in the game.

“It’s early days there, so there’s a good few,” said Cullen after his side’s 22-13 win.

Advertisement

“Again, it’s not pleasing getting guys injured, but we’re dealing with lots of these different disruptions. It’s not ideal, but it’s been a full-on block. Every team has their injury woes at the minute, but there’s a few soft-tissue injuries that we picked up there.

“What’s the reason for that? I don’t know. Is it conditions? Change of surface? I don’t know. It can be hard to pinpoint that. We’ll get everybody assessed and have a clear picture for Monday.”

Cullen suggested that there was an element of precaution in Furlong being replaced after just 16 minutes in Bayonne.

“He just felt it was tightening up early,” said the Leinster boss. “Then it was like, ‘OK, he’s feeling this running, let’s make the call here now.’

“If something happened to Tom Clarkson, could Tadhg have come back on? Maybe he could have at the end, but again, we’ll just get that all checked.

“If he’s struggling to run, we’ll just make the call there. Tom’s been going well.”

Leinster back row Jack Conan was due to be involved against Bayonne, only to suffer an injury in training during the week.

Happily, he should be back for the Connacht game in the URC next weekend.

“Jack Conan, his neck was at him,” said Cullen.

“He was due to be on the bench originally. That change came during the week, so he should be okay to go next week instead. Not serious, but it was just one of those calls.”

It was also positive to see Ciarán Frawley completing the warm-up with Leinster in Bayonne.

He was not involved in the Champions Cup clash but having suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury last weekend against La Rochelle, that was good news for Leinster and Ireland.

“He was here, yeah, Ciarán’s OK,” said Cullen.

“He didn’t train until Thursday in the end, so we weren’t quite sure what his status would be at the start of the week. But he trained on Thursday, so he’s back in the mix, should be good to go.”

Having secured top spot in Pool 4 of the Champions Cup and a guaranteed home Round of 16 clash in April, Leinster now switch their attention the visit to Connacht next weekend in the URC.

Cullen will be without some of his Ireland internationals for that inter-pro.

“There’s a couple of guys that have probably hit their game allocation, not to give the game away.”