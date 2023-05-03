Springboks captain Kolisi in race to be fit for Rugby World Cup following surgery

SOUTH AFRICA RUGBY captain Siya Kolisi faces a race to be fit for the Rugby World Cup this autumn following knee surgery.

Kolisi underwent surgery last week after he suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) and injured the meniscus on both sides of his knee in a United Rugby Championship match for Cell C Sharks against Munster.

Advertisement

The injury has sparked fears that the 31-year-old flanker, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019, could miss the World Cup in France, which begins on 8 September.

South African team doctor Jerome Mampane said “it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play” in a statement released by SA Rugby on Wednesday.

In the first statement since his injury, SA Rugby said Kolisi’s doctor will “monitor his recovery and rehabilitation”.

Ireland meet South Africa in Pool B on 23 September in the Stade de France.

– © AFP 2023