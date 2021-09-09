Sky interested in TV rights for Ireland women's internationals after striking sponsorship deal

SKY WILL EXPLORE the prospect of snapping up the broadcast rights to the Republic of Ireland women’s international matches following their striking a sponsorship deal with the national team.

Sky were today unveiled as the first-ever stand-alone shirt sponsors of the Irish women’s team, with a four-year deal to encompass the campaigns for the 2023 World Cup and Euro 2025.

Speaking at the announcement, Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley confirmed that while broadcast rights are not part of this sponsorship deal, they will be explored in the future.

“It’s a perfect fit for us. Sky is broadcast partner for the WSL in the UK. There are lots of Vera’s squad playing in it, as you know. From that perspective, it’s a perfect fit.

“The broadcasting rights aren’t part of this deal. Clearly if they come up, we are certainly interested in having that discussion.”

RTÉ currently have the rights to Irish women’s internationals, and have a deal running through to the end of 2021.

It is unclear whether these games are on the list of sporting events protected for live free-to-air broadcast, as is the case for the men’s competitive internationals. The42 asked that question of the Department of Sport, but no response had been received at the time of publication. (A review of that list was announced last December and findings have yet to be published.)

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said that broadcast partner RTÉ were not given advanced notice of the sponsorship deal with Sky, and welcomed Sky’s interest in the broadcast rights.

“We do have a partner until the end of year with RTÉ and we’re very happy and comfortable with the support they have given us. It would be a great situation for us if there was an element of competition. The whole women’s football space has a great momentum at the moment.”

He does not forsee any issues with RTÉ in light of the sponsorship deal with Sky. “There is precedent with BT Sport being the sponsor partner with all of the UK home FAs, with their matches shown across a variety of platforms.”

This is the first time the women’s team have had their own primary sponsor, as up to now it had been included in the men’s primary deal. It is also a break in approach from the FAI in Hill’s brief tenure so far as CEO: the SSE Airtricity title sponsorship of the domestic leagues, for instance, was expanded this year to include the Women’s National League.

Hill said the separating of the two deals did not reflect the difficulty in finding a primary sponsor for the men’s team, but said, “on the contrary, really, it’s reflective of the fact we have a brand and business of the quality of Sky who are interested in supporting the senior women’s national team.”

“There’s a commitment from Sky to equality and diversity and a real interest in women’s sport”, he continued. “The deal is strong enough for us to be able to separate the two. Any men’s national team partner would have an association with the women’s team anyway, at a secondary level.”

Ireland manager Vera Pauw with Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Sky CEO Buckley confirmed there were initial talks about sponsoring the men’s team. “We did have discussions with Jonathan and his team, and we felt that we would probably bring more to sponsoring the women’s team”, he said

“The men’s team isn’t on our radar right now. That’s where we are right now: one partnership a week is good enough for us!”

Hill also declined to say how close or otherwise the FAI are to securing a shirt sponsor for the men’s international team, who have been playing without a sponsor’s logo since the deal with Three Mobile ended last year.

Buckley, meanwhile, declined to put a price on the value of the sponsorship deal with the women’s team, but said “from the research we’ve done, it’s more probable than not that it’s the biggest deal for Irish women’s sport.”

Buckley was also asked about whether he had any misgivings about doing a deal with the FAI in the light of the avalanche of damaging revelations that emerged about the Association when the long reign of former CEO John Delaney came to an end in 2019.

“We sat down with Jonathan and his and we’re very impressed with what we see. We’re very impressed with Vera and all the people we have met in the FAI .

“If there was an issue, we wouldn’t be here today. We are happy that we are investing in a team that has great potential.

“They’re a great squad, I’m so impressed with what I see. This deal is much more than writing a cheque. It’s about putting a spotlight on Irish senior fooball and women’s sport.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Irish women’s manager Vera Pauw, meanwhile, said she was “very proud” of the deal.

“I cannot recall weeks like this in my whole career”, she said, also citing last week’s announcement of equal pay for the men and women’s international teams.

“When I heard it was Sky, I have goosebumps because a partner like Sky will inspire all of the girls because there will be features, all the games are already live on TV but there will be much more around that, it’s a brand that has recongition all over the world and it’s a statement for women’s sport, not only women’s football.”

Pauw, meanwhile, today announced her squad for a friendly with Australia at Tallaght Stadium on 21 September.

Included in the squad are Galway WFC defender Savannah McCarthy, Birmingham City full-back Harriet Scott and Glasgow City forward Clare Shine, who all make returns to the senior squad. Injuries rule out Megan Campbell, Keeva Keenan, Claire O’Riordan, Alli Murphy, Hayley Nolan and Aoife Colvill.

There is once again no place for Tyler Toland, with Pauw confirming the player has made no communication with her since the issue erupted in public earlier this year.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Emily Whelan (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)