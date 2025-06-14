Sligo beat Waterford to move off bottom spot

Sligo Rovers 1

Waterford 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS moved off the Premier Division’s bottom spot thanks to a 1-0 win over Waterford at the Showgrounds on Saturday evening.

The victory means John Russell’s men overtake struggling Cork City.

Wilson Waweru’s 20th-minute goal was the difference as the Bit O’Red won just a fourth game of the season.

Sligo were hoping the mid-season break would be a catalyst for their turnaround in form.

Advertisement

John Russell’s men finished the first part of the campaign with just one win in their last eight games.

Waweru made his first start since returning from injury, with Russell asking his players to reflect on their contribution to the season so far before the break.

John Coleman returned to the home of his former employers for the first time since taking over as Waterford manager, with former Sligo captain Danny Ventre also making a return, this time as Waterford assistant boss.

The Blues had lost just once in their last seven games, but sat eighth coming into Saturday’s fixture, although 10 points clear of Cork City.

In truth, the first half was lacking when it came to entertainment, and Waweru’s goal was the talking point at the halfway mark.

Jad Hakiki pulled it back for Waweru in a crowded box, and the Galway native held his composure fantastically to find the net with his first goal of the season.

John Mahon got his head in the way of James Olayinka’s effort, with Waterford only really producing half-chances.

Tommy Lonergan’s strong header was well held by Sargeant in the Sligo goal, while Waterford felt they should have had a penalty on 76 minutes, when the ball took a slight touch off John Mahon as he went to make a clearance.

Padraig Amond poked wide as the Blues put the pressure on, but in the end, Sligo held out for what could be a vital win.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Conor Reynolds (Kyle McDonagh, 58), Gareth McElroy, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Ronan Manning (Daire Patton, 6), Jad Hakiki (Stephen Mallon, 58), Owen Elding, Will Fitzgerald, Wilson Waweru (Francely Lomboto, 78).

Waterford: Stephen McMullan, Ryan Burke, Grant Horton, Darragh Leahy, Jesse Dempsey, James Olayinka (Ben McCormack, 69), Kyle White (Sean Keane, 79), Tommy Lonergan, Sam Glenfield (Dean McMenamy, 69), Conan Noonan, Padraig Amond.

Referee: Oliver Moran.