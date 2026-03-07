Sligo pick up first win of the season at Drogheda's expense

Sligo Rovers 2

Drogheda 1

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS PICKED up a first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Drogheda United at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Will Fitzgerald had the home side ahead at the end of the first half, with Alex Nolan doubling their lead in the second half.

Mark Doyle’s penalty gave Drogheda something to fight for in the final minutes, and they fought hard but couldn’t find an equaliser.

John Russell was left frustrated in recent weeks by his side’s lack of goals and chances created.

But to their credit, the home side created plenty of opportunities early on Saturday night.

Daire Patton hit the post, while Alex Nolan and Ryan O’Kane fired over, as Sligo tried to find an opener.

Drogheda’s strong defensive unit was proving tricky to break down, but the hosts managed to do just that before half-time.

Deep in added time, Ryan O’Kane’s corner caused problems in the Drogheda box. Goalkeeper Luke Dennison came to punch it away, but his defenders looked to have gotten in his way, and Fitzgerald managed to poke it into the net from close range.

And it was 2-0 after 58 minutes.

Alex Nolan’s free came off the wall, and the former Cork City man fired in the follow-up to extend Sligo’s lead.

Drogheda were back in the game just after the hour mark when Mark Doyle made no mistake from the penalty spot, after Ciaron Harkin’s hand hit the ball in the box.

Drogheda, without any away fans after the flare controversy, fought hard for the final few minutes and threw everything at it but couldn’t find an equaliser.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua, Sean McHale (C Harkin, 57), Gareth McElroy, Will Fitzgerald, James McManus, Seb Quirk, Daire Patton (M Traore, 68), Ryan O’Kane, Alex Nolan, Cian Kavanagh.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison, Edwin Agbaje (J Bucknor, 56), Andrew Quinn, Leo Burney, Conor Keeley, Conor Kane, Ryan Brennan (J Godden, 56), Ethan O’Brien (S Farrell, 76), Brandon Kavanagh, Dare Kareem (T Oluwa, 46), Mark Doyle.

Referee: Oliver Moran.