Drogheda fans face prospect of stadium ban for next away game over flare damage

DROGHEDA UNITED SUPPORTERS face the prospect of a stadium ban for their next away game after a number of flares thrown from their section during last night’s Louth derby left areas of the Oriel Park pitch burned and in need of repair.

Rivals Dundalk only laid a new astro turf surface ahead of this Premier Division season, as well as upgrading their floodlights after benefitting from a €500,000 grant from government.

At least a dozen flares were thrown onto the pitch just before kick-off and several more rained down when Conor Keeley scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn a point.

Advertisement

While no players or officials were struck by the objects thrown from the away end, Drogheda must now await the extent of the match delegate report that will be assessed by the FAI on Monday.

The FAI Disciplinary Control Unit (DCU) is then responsible for investigating any subsequent potential breaches of conduct.

A small section of the damage done to the Oriel Park pitch. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

It was the DCU that imposed a one-game ban on travelling Bohemians supporters – ironically for a game in Drogheda – during the 2024 season. On that occasion, Bohs fans in the away end at St Patrick’s Athletic struck one of their own players as flares rained down on the pitch during the game.

Unlike last night, that fixture had to be stopped and players taken from the pitch before eventually it resumed. However, given the serious damage to the pitch and number of flares thrown, Drogheda fans now risk punishment for the actions of some of the 500 fans who travelled last night.

Their next away fixture is at Sligo Rovers on 7 March.

Supporters identified as having taken part in the disorder also risk lengthy bans by their own club. In April 2024, Drogheda released a statement imploring fans not to use pyrotechnics, citing the health and safety issues as well as the financial penalties that can also occur with fines from the FAI.

“If this behaviour continues clubs are potentially facing stadium and/or stand closures, and frankly our team and management deserve more than that,” the club explained in that statement two years ago. “Anyone identified partaking in such behaviour will face an indefinite ban from home and away matches.”

Dundalk boss Ciaran Kilduff dejected with the late equaliser while flares rain down behind him. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Speaking after last night’s 1-1 draw, Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty said he did not condone the actions of his fans but insisted their backing and support makes them the best in the country.

Related Reads 'To see so many people killed, murdered, it's just infinite sadness' Flares rain down on new Oriel Park pitch as Drogheda secure late draw with Dundalk Power struggle over Israel stance could be Trivela's lasting legacy at Drogheda United

Dundalk’s Ciaran Kilduff, meanwhile, said the behaviour was unacceptable. “This league is scrapping for everything it has, we got something that will hopefully benefit not just us, the whole league, we tried to make it a great setting here and a great surface for everyone to play on.

“I spoke to Kevin on it I know he’s not happy either, it shouldn’t happen but our job is to look after the football. It’s obviously disappointing and it’s staying not only on the pitch but on the night but I would have been rather here talking about football than I would have been about some of that stuff.”