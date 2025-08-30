Sligo Rovers and Bohemians share the spoils in Showgrounds stalemate

Sligo Rovers 0

Bohemians 0

SLIGO ROVERS MOVED level on points with eighth-place Galway United as Bohemians moved one point clear of Derry City as the sides played out a scoreless draw at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

There were plenty of chances for both sides to win it, but a point apiece was the result in an entertaining game.

There was also news at half-time that Sligo Rovers fans raised over €150,000 in the club’s annual draw, from selling €10 tickets over the last number of months.

With three wins in their last five, Sligo Rovers knew that a win in tonight’s tie would see them move into eighth, overtaking Galway United.

Bohs, in second before this tie, would move three clear of Derry City in third with a win, having beaten Cork City last week to halt a run of four winless games in all competitions.

In a fairly even first-half, it was Sligo’s teenage sensation Owen Elding who had the best of the chances as both sides looked to find a breakthrough.

The 19-year-old beat Rob Cornwall for pace down the right-hand side after three minutes, smacking the crossbar, before forcing a save from Kacper Chorazka in the Bohs goals.

The unfortunate Cornwall passed the ball directly to Elding on 42 minutes in front of the box, but Sligo’s leading goalscorer couldn’t keep his effort down.

James Clarke was a real threat for Bohs in the opening half, and drove into the 18-yard box as he shook off several Sligo players before poking his effort wide just before half-time.

Influential Bohs captain Devoy teed up Flores on the edge of the box in the second-half, but an excellent save from Sargeant denied Bohs the opener.

Dayle Rooney’s looping header from James Clarke’s ball into the box was smothered by Sargeant, with James-Taylor firing wide from a corner.

There were chances for the home side too, with Elding and Jad Hakiki busy, but both sides in the end had to take the point ahead of the international break.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Edwin Agbaje (Daire Pattom 77), Ollie Denham, Paddy McClean, Sean Stewart; Seb Quirk, Ciaron Harkin (Wilson Waweru 83); Will Fitzgerald, Jad Hakiki, Ryan O’Kane (Matty Wolfe 64); Owen Elding.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan, Rob Cornwall, Cian Byrne, Jordan Flores; Dawson Devoy, Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley 75); Ross Tierney (Connor Parsons 75), James Clarke, Dayle Rooney (Archie Meekison 82); Douglas James-Taylor (Colm Whelan 75).

Referee: Paul Norton.