Monday 5 July 2021
Two Sligo Rovers players ruled out of Europa Conference League clash due to Covid reasons

The Bit O’Red face FH Hafnarfjarðar on Thursday.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Jul 2021, 1:38 PM
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

TWO SLIGO ROVERS players will miss the first leg of the Europa Conference League first-round clash with FH Hafnarfjarðar on Thursday due to Covid-19 reasons.

A statement this afternoon confirmed that one player has tested positive for the virus, while another has been deemed a close contact of a case outside the club.

All other players tested negative and are not impacted as Rovers gear up to face FH at Kaplakrikavöllur, Iceland.

The Sligo Rovers statement, in full, reads:

“The #bitored are undergoing regular Covid-19 testing ahead of the Europa Conference League first round first leg game with FH on Thursday.

“Two separate instances have occurred this weekend.

“One player has tested positive for Covid-19. The case has been traced to outside of the football club. The player has no contacts within the football club.

“A second player continues to test negative for Covid-19. However he has been deemed a close contact of a case outside of the football club and will self-isolate this week as per protocols.

“Both players have complied fully with Covid-19 guidelines throughout.

“All other players are negative and are not impacted. The squad were tested again this morning which is part of standard protocols. Results will arrive before departure for Iceland.

“The squad will also undergo testing in Iceland before returning to Ireland as per protocols.”

Sligo also confirmed today that the second leg has been designated as a test event for the return to spectators, with 400 fans permitted to attend the Showgrounds clash on 15 July.

The42 Team

