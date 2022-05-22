Sligo Rovers announce departure of manager Liam Buckley

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed that the club has parted company with manager Liam Buckley after three and a half years in charge.

Buckley guided the Bit O’ Red to European football over the last two seasons, achieving Rovers’ highest league finish since 2013 last season as the westerners came third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

More recently, however, Sligo are on a five-game winless run and currently sit sixth following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The club announced on Sunday morning that Buckley, a twice capped Republic of Ireland international who previously managed St Patrick’s Athletic between 2012 and 2018, would be departing the club via mutual consent.

“Liam came to the club in 2019 and directed us to securing two seasons of European football since, which is the aim for the club each season,” Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins said.

“Liam carried himself with great dignity throughout, with his experience and knowledge of the league of Ireland being a great asset and his style of football being pleasing on the eye for our supporters.

“We wish to send our unreserved thanks to Liam for his commitment during his time and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Assistant manager John Russell will take temporary charge of the Bit O’ Red, beginning with tomorrow’s home game against Derry City.