Max Mata on target again for Sligo in comfortable win against UCD

MAX MATA SCORED his eighth goal of the season as Sligo Rovers were comfortable 3-1 winners over the league’s bottom side UCD at The Showgrounds. Mata netted early on, before RB Leipzig loanee Fabrice Hartmann netted a brace with Mark Dignam’s goal before half-time giving the students a glimmer of hope going into the break. The hosts came into tonight’s game still waiting for their first clean sheet this campaign having conceded in every single one of their opening 10 games.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Max Mata celebrates after the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

John Russell’s side had won just once in their previous five league outings, and just about did enough to beat UCD 3-2 in Dublin in their first meeting of the season.

The Students picked up their first win of the season last weekend when they were 1-0 winners over Cork City.

Three of their last five games ended in defeat for Andy Myler’s side.

The home side dominated the early proceedings, with the league’s top goal scorer Max Mata playing in Kailin Barlow after four minutes, but Kian Moore in the UCD goals recovered in time to make the save.

Seconds later, Mata pounced to take his tally for the season to eight. Barlow’s corner was dispatched into the box with Mata on hand to nod past Moore to put his side ahead.

UCD were under the cosh, and were forced to defend their box for large periods of their half.

Fabrice Hartmann’s corner was just missed by James Finnerty, who started for the first time since joining Russell’s side.

Before the half hour mark, the home side deservedly got a second. Nando Pijnaker found Hartmann with a lovely ball, with the RB Leipzig loanee controlling with his chest before finding Barlow.

The Sligo Rovers academy graduate then played in Hartmann again who worked his way around a couple of defenders before slotting past Moore.

Mata then headed wide from Reece Hutchinson’s corner, as Rovers were asserting their dominance, with UCD’s defence under serious pressure.

Just on half-time, the students gave themselves some hope as Mark Dignam made it 2-1, meaning Sligo Rovers have still not kept a clean sheet after 11 games.

The Dubliners were forced into a lot of defending early on, but they held out to keep themselves in the game, although one sensed a third was coming for the hosts.

Hartmann was played in by Barlow on 66 minutes, but the German dragged his effort wide.

Niall Morahan forced a save from Moore on 74 minutes after Hartmann’s cross came his way, and eventually the third goal arrived just two minutes later.

A superb run from Hartmann saw the 22-year-old work his way forward before unleashing a shot that curled into the net after a deflection.

UCD, to their credit, worked hard to put some pressure on Rovers for the closing stages, but the hosts held out for an important win.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas, Johan Brannefalk (Lukas Browning, 83), James Finnerty, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson, Fabrice Hartmann (Frank Liivak, 78), Niall Morahan, Greg Bolger, Kailin Barlow (David Cawley, 83), Will Fitzgerald, Max Mata (Stefan Radosavljevic, 88).

UCD: Kian Moore, Evan Osam (Daniel Norris, 13), Jack Keaney, Adam Wells, Jesse Dempsey (Sam Clarke, 80), Brendan Barr, Mark Dignam, Ciaran Behan, Dara Keane (Harry O’Connor, 80), Alex Nolan, Jake Doyle (Danu Kinsella Bishop, 63).

Ref: Paul McLaughlin.