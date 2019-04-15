Waterford continue patchy league form after goalless draw at the Showgrounds

Alan Reynolds' side failed to find the target against Sligo Rovers.

Alan Reynolds' side failed to find the target against Sligo Rovers.

Sligo Rovers 0

Waterford 0

David Goulden reporting at the Showgrounds

WATERFORD’S PATCHY LEAGUE form continued at the Showgrounds as they could only manage a scoreless draw with Sligo Rovers.

Both sides struggled to produce much in terms of entertaining football throughout, with inclement weather conditions playing its part.

John Mahon did enough to divert Shane Duggan’s shot at goal past Mitchell Beeney’s post early on.

While Beeney watched Ismahil Akinade’s drive from all of 30 yards as it swirled in the breeze.

The majority of the goalmouth action continued at the Sligo end as the Munster men showed flashes of creativity down either flank.

Both Kyle McFadden and Jack Keaney were unable to clear Zack Elbouzedi’s cross before possession finally landed to Scott Twine. Beeney was not overly-troubled as he gathered the Swindon loanee’s shot on the spin.

Twine was involved again just moments later.

Underage internationals Elbouzebi and JJ Lunney combining down the Rovers right side before the former’s cross found Twine at the edge of the area.

The attacker’s acrobatic effort again easy for Beeney to control as the sides remained level at the break.

The second period had only just started when David Cawley pulled a super one handed save out of Matthew Connor. While both Twine and Rory Feely went close from consecutive corners at the opposite end.

Waterford's Damien Delaney (file pic). Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Blues skipper Damien Delaney squandered a wonderful chance to break the deadlock on 62 minutes. The former Cork defender couldn’t direct Kevin Lynch’s corner inside the post while unmarked in front of goal.

Rovers boss Liam Buckley introduced both Liam Kerrigan and Romeo Parkes mid-way through the half.

A move which almost paid off straight away.

Cawley and Parkes linking up before the Jamaican’s first time pass sent Kerrigan through. But the Tubbercurry man could only fire straight at Connor who scrambled the ball to safety.

Elbouzedi forced a two-handed save from Beeney following a swift Waterford counter as the game entered its final quarter.

Parkes was involved again five minutes from the death.

Lewis Banks’ hard work won him the ball in midfield before he linked with Coughlan. The ex-Bray man then found Parkes who could only watch on as his dinked effort drifted past the far post from a tight angle.

Sligo Rovers: Mitchell Beeney; Johnny Dunleavy, Dante Leverock, John Mahon, Lewis Banks; Kyle McFadden; Jack Keaney (Romeo Parkes 68), David Cawley; Daryl Fordyce; Kris Twardek (Liam Kerrigan 68), Ronan Coughlan.

Waterford: Matthew Connor; Aaron Simpson, Damien Delaney, Rory Feely, Kevin Lynch; Scott Twine (Aaron Drinnan 72), Bastien Hery, Shane Duggan, Jonathan Lunney (Georgie Poynton 88), Zack Elbouzedi; Ismahil Akinade.

Referee: John McLoughlin.

