Sligo Rovers and Waterford play out goalless draw at Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers 0

Waterford 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS AND Waterford played out a scoreless draw at The Showgrounds, with Matthew Connor’s first-half penalty save going a long way towards earning the visitors a point.

Rovers knew that victory over Waterford would see them close in on St. Patrick’s Athletic who occupy fifth spot, while Waterford could have leapfrogged Cork City and moved to within five points of the Bit O’Red.

Liam Buckley handed a debut to defender Danny Kane, while Michael O’Connor also made his Waterford debut having signed on loan from Linfield. Sligo went on the attack almost immediately, with a block from Maxim Kouogun getting in the way of a Ronan Coughlan shot.

Matthew Connor in the Blues goals made a comfortable save from Ronan Murray’s shot from distance, before O’Connor got on the end of Tom Holland’s free-kick, nodding it just over the crossbar.

The hosts were handed an opportunity to take the lead on 18 minutes when O’Connor was adjusged to have tripped Kane in the Waterford box.

Connor, who saved a penalty when these two sides last met, got behind Romeo Parkes’ penalty to force it away from goal, before his excellent save kept Murray’s shot from the rebound out.

There was very little between the two sides in the first-half, with Liam Buckley’s men starting strongest before fading slightly after the penalty miss which seemed to give the Blues an added impetus.

JJ Lunney dragged his shot wide of Ed McGinty’s post, with Cory Galvin later hitting the post from a tight angle half way through the second-half.

Alan Reynolds’ charges were looking the most likely to get a winner as the game bore on.

Kouogun found himself in a great position inside the box, but his effort from close range went well over the target, saving the blushes of the Bit O’Red defence.

O’Connor then sent his shot just wide of McGinty’s goal as the Blues piled the pressure on the Rovers rearguard.

The hosts’ night got even more difficult as they were reduced to ten men, with Bermudan captain Dante Leverock sent for an early shower as Rob Harvey gave him a second yellow card on 86 minutes for a tackle on Cory Galvin, having been booked earlier for a challenge on Dean O’Halloran.

Waterford were, however, unable to find that elusive winner.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Johnny Dunleavy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Dante Leverock, Danny Kane; Daryl Fordyce (John Russell, 68), David Cawley, Kris Twardek, Ronan Murray (John Mahon, 87), Romeo Parkes; Ronan Coughlan (Sam Warde, 61).

Subs: Luke McNicholas, Brian Morley, Liam Kerrigan, Scott Lynch.

Waterford: Matthew Connor; Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, Maxim Kouogun, Kevin Lynch (Georgie Poynton,56); Shane Duggan, JJ Lunney, Tom Holland; Michael O’Connor, Dean O’Halloran (William Fitzgerald ,76), Cory Galvin.

Subs: Paul Martin, Colm Whelan, Dean Walsh, John Martin.

Referee: Rob Harvey.