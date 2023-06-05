Shamrock Rovers cruise to victory at Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers 3

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SHAMROCK ROVERS CONTINUE to lead the way at the table after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Rory Gaffney scored a second-half brace, while Aaron Greene rounded off the scoring with his 88th minute strike to add further misery to a Bit O’Red squad struggling for form.

The hosts came into this game desperate for form, losing five of their last seven games.

A win against Derry City 10 days ago brought an end to a three game losing streak, but defeat to Bohemians last Friday night meant Sligo Rovers were going into a home game again looking to pick up form.

Decimated by injuries, John Russell was left without a recognised senior centre-back, playing left back Danny Lafferty and midfielder Niall Morahan in the centre of defence.

Stephen Bradley’s side bounced back from two consecutive defeats to beat Dundalk 2-0 on Friday night, despite finishing with ten men and missing four players through injury.

The Tallaght men dominated play in the first-half, and were threatening going forward.

Luke McNicholas’ goals were under threat for a period, with the Hoops applying serious pressure at stages.

McNicholas, who has only kept two clean sheets this season, had to be alert to palm away Neil Farrugia’s effort on 20 minutes.

The former UCD man and Gaffney were causing serious problems for the hosts’ defence, but John Russell’s side were defending impressively.

A fantastic save from McNicholas on 38 minutes denied Johnny Kenny against his former team.

The Celtic loanee, who is from Riverstown in Sligo, got his head to a lovely cross from Farrugia.

Kenny’s header had enough power and looked like it was about to crash into the net, but McNicholas got his hand to it to keep the game scoreless.

It might have been a close first half, but the Hoops turned up the dial in the second half and showed just why they are leading at the top.

Gaffney got his first on 55 minutes. Jack Byrne did exceptionally well, finding Kenny down the left.

Kenny worked his way into the box, beating the Rovers defence to find Gaffney who just needed to poke home.

Four minutes later, it was 2-0. Byrne, who was on top form, picked out the run of Gaffney from inside his own half.

The perfectly weighted ball fell for Gaffney, who beat Reece Hutchinson, dinking it over the head of McNicholas.

The hosts’ heads dropped as they were unable to really threaten.

And with two minutes to go, the Hoops added a third through Aaron Greene who got on the end of a nice ball from Graham Burke.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, Danny Lafferty, Niall Morahan, Reece Hutchinson; Lukas Browning, David Cawley; Frank Liivak (Stefan Radosavljevic 61), Will Fitzgerald; Kailin Barlow (Owen Elding 81); Max Mata.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Lee Grace, Daniel Cleary (Sean Hoare 76), Roberto Lopes; Sean Gannon (Sean Kavanagh 65) , Neil Farrugia; Gary O’Neill, Markus Poom, Jack Byrne (Justin Feriaj 87); Johnny Kenny (Graham Burke 65); Rory Gaffney (Aaron Greene 65).

Referee: Rob Hennessy