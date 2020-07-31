Judd Trump battles back after first round scare at World Championships

REIGNING WORLD CHAMPION Judd Trump had to win six of the last nine frames to secure a first round win over qualifier Tom Ford at the Crucible this evening.

This year’s delayed world championships got under way in Sheffield yesterday and Ford started well to lead 3-0 and then 5-4 ahead of the evening session, where Trump found form to force a 10-8 win and progress to round two where he will face either Yan Bingtao or Elliot Slessor.

Earlier, Ding Junhui took a 5-4 lead over Mark King in their first round meeting. Stuart Bingham holds the same advantage over Ashley Carter and 49-year-old Alan McManus leads Mark Williams by the same frame tally.