Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Advertisement

Real Sociedad return to top of La Liga, Atletico miss chance to move level with Real

Atletico Madrid conceded two penalties in a 2-2 draw with Levante.

By AFP Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 11:06 PM
45 minutes ago 436 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5586754
Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak was on target tonight.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak was on target tonight.
Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak was on target tonight.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

REAL SOCIEDAD RETURNED to the top of the La Liga table after they won 2-0 away at Celta Vigo.

Alexander Isak gave them the lead in the 54th minute and Aritz Elustondo doubled the lead 11 minutes from time to extend the Basque Country club’s winning run to 10 straight games. 

Sociedad broke the four-way tie at the top of the league after 11 games. 

Meanwhile Atletico Madrid spurned the chance to move level on points with Real Madrid on Thursday after conceding from two penalties, the second in the 89th minute, to draw 2-2 away at Levante.

Atletico led twice at the City of Valencia Stadium as Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring before Matheus Cunha’s first goal for the club looked to have sealed victory.

But each time Levante hit back from the spot after a Luis Suarez foul and then a late handball by Renan Lodi allowed Enis Bardhi to convert from 12 yards.

Diego Simeone was also sent off towards the end of the contest as Atletico edge up to fifth, five points off early leaders Real Sociedad, albeit with a game in hand.

Simeone had said before the game he was “worried but busy” trying to fix his team’s unexpected fragility in defence, with this game making it seven goals conceded in the last three games.

Atletico have won only one of their last four league matches, against Barcelona, after a surprise defeat by Alaves and draws with Real Sociedad and now Levante.

Luis Suarez, Griezmann and Joao Felix started together again in a front three and it is possible that combining the trio’s talents in attack is coming at a cost to the solidity of the team.

Atletico face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday in what is a crunch game in Champions League Group B and they are likely to be punished again if they fail to tighten up against Mohamed Salah.

Griezmann’s opener came in the 12th minute as his corner was deflected back to him on the left of the penalty area. Griezmann hung up a cross to the opposite post and Felipe’s floating header across again found the Frenchman, who nodded in.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Levante equalised shortly before half-time when Suarez clambered over Ruben Vezo and Barhdi made no mistake.

Cunha, who joined in the summer from Hertha Berlin, might have thought he had scored the winner 14 minutes from the end when he was brilliantly slid through by Rodrigo de Paul and finished.

But Levante came again, Jose Luis Morales’ cross diverted onto the hand of Lodi at point-blank range, causing referee Pablo Gonzalez to consult the replay and award the penalty. Bardhi found the corner.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie