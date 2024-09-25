Advertisement
Forgive and forget

'I love him' - Spurs captain Son has no problem with Bentancur over racist joke

The Uruguay midfielder could be handed a suspension of six to 12 matches if an FA charge is upheld.
3.31pm, 25 Sep 2024
TOTTENHAM CAPTAIN SON Heung-min has expressed his “love” for team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur, despite the Uruguay midfielder making an alleged racist remark about the South Korean over the summer.

The former Juventus man was charged last Thursday with an alleged misconduct breach by the Football Association in relation to a media interview.

In the clip, which emerged in June, the host of a Canal 10 show asked Bentancur for a Spurs player’s shirt, with the 27-year-old replying: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

While an apology from Bentancur was swiftly forthcoming, due to this being an “aggravated breach”, if an independent regulatory commission panel upholds the FA charge, he could be suspended for six to 12 domestic matches.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Europa League home tie against Qarabag, Son said: “At the moment, because of the FA process, I can’t say much about it.

“But I love Rodrigo, I love him. We’ve a lot of good memories, we started playing together when he joined (in January 2022).

“He knew. He apologised straight afterwards when we had holiday. I was at home. I didn’t even realise what was going on. He sent me a long message and you could feel it was coming from his heart.

“When we came back for pre-season, he felt really sorry and he almost cried when he apologised publicly and personally as well. He felt like he was really sorry. We are all human and all make mistakes and we learn from it.

“I love Rodrigo. I love him, I love him. He knows he made a mistake but I’ve no problem at all with him. We move on as a team-mate and friend and as a brother. We move on together.”

Author
Press Association
