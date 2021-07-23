Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Friday 23 July 2021
Advertisement

Son Heung-min commits future to Tottenham

The 29-year-old has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for Spurs.

By Press Association Friday 23 Jul 2021, 12:56 PM
8 minutes ago 134 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5503707
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during a pre-season game.
Image: PA
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during a pre-season game.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min during a pre-season game.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min has signed a new four-year contract.

The South Korea international, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, will now stay at the north London club until 2025 after earning a bumper pay rise.

He has been a key player for Spurs since his arrival, scoring 107 goals in 280 appearances and forming a lethal partnership with Harry Kane.

The 29-year-old looks set to now see out the majority of his career at the club.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” he said.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Son enjoyed his best goalscoring return last season as he netted 22 times in 51 appearances in all competitions and set a new Premier League record with Kane for the most goal combinations in a single season.

They combined 14 times, beating the record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in 1994/95, while they are only two behind Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for the all-time record of 36.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Son also has his place in Tottenham’s history books, scoring the first ever goal at the club’s new stadium, in a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in April 2019.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Heung-Min Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie