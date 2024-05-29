Successful Lyon boss replaces five-in-a-row winning Hayes as Chelsea manager

NEW CHELSEA MANAGER Sonia Bompastor is aiming to continue the “legacy” of former boss Emma Hayes after being announced as her successor.

Hayes left the Blues at the end of last season, delivering a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the campaign.

She has now taken up the role of head coach of the United States national team, having won 14 major trophies during an era-defining tenure in west London.

Bompastor will leave her position at Lyon to replace Hayes and is keen to keep the silverware coming.

“I am incredibly grateful to join Chelsea Football Club as the head coach of the women’s team,” she said.

“It is an institution in English football. I will give my all to this new project to meet the ambitions of the club, the staff and the players.

“I hope to live up to Emma’s legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin.”

Bompastor, 43, has signed a four-year deal at Chelsea and will take the reins on 1 July.

Like Hayes, she has a wealth of trophy-winning experience after guiding Lyon to seven honours in her three years at the helm and her last match in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final last week.

Paul Green, the general manager of Chelsea’s women’s set-up, hailed those achievements as the perfect resume for former France international Bompastor to land the role.

“The sporting directors and I conducted a thorough and considered recruitment process to identify Emma’s successor,” he said.

“Sonia’s vision, coaching philosophy and winning mentality made her the outstanding candidate.

“She is a world-class coach with a proven track record of success on the biggest stages that will instantly command respect from the dressing room.”

Bompastor’s appointment came on the same day Chelsea announced their plans for the “strategic growth” of their women’s team.

