Sunday 10 January 2021
Dundalk confirm signing of Faroese international defender

Sonni Ragnar Nattestad has previously played for clubs in Denmark, Norway and Iceland and has represented the Faroes on 31 occasions.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 7:44 PM
Sonni Ragnar Nattestad challenges Shane Duffy during an U21 international in 2013.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FAI CUP CHAMPIONS Dundalk have confirmed the signing of Faroese international defender Sonni Ragnar Nattestad from B36 Torshavn.

The 26-year-old central defender, who stands at 6’6, has represented his country at senior level on 31 occasions and played for Torshavn in this season’s Europa League qualifying round victories over St Joseph’s, FCI Levadia and The New Saints before missing the playoff round defeat to CSKA Sofia.

Nattestad has had spells in Norway, Denmark and Iceland and was an unused substitute in both legs of Icelandic club FH Hafnarfjordur’s Champions League first-round qualifier with Dundalk in 2016.

Four days before his first international cap in 2013, Nattestad was part of the Faroes U21 team that was beaten 5-2 by a Republic of Ireland side containing current Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

“Sonni is a national team player with international experience and a player I have followed for a long time”, said Lilywhites first-team coach Filippo Giovagnoli. “He was a big talent when he was young and went to play overseas in Denmark, Iceland and in Norway, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed him for Molde.

“He’s really big, strong and physical. He is six foot six, left-footed, fast and good on the ball so he is exactly the kind of centre-back we were looking for. I am really happy that he has signed for Dundalk and I’m looking forward to having him in the squad.”

