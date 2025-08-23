The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
South Africa hold off Australia fightback to earn Rugby Championship revenge
SOUTH AFRICA HELD off another Australian fightback to win 30-22 in the second round of the Rugby Championship at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Both teams scored three tries as the Springboks avenged their shock 38-22 defeat by the same opponents in Johannesburg the previous week.
The difference in a tight battle was the kicking of Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard who landed all six of his place kicks – three penalty goals and three conversions.
More to follow…
