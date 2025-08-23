South Africa hold off Australia fightback to earn Rugby Championship revenge

SOUTH AFRICA HELD off another Australian fightback to win 30-22 in the second round of the Rugby Championship at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams scored three tries as the Springboks avenged their shock 38-22 defeat by the same opponents in Johannesburg the previous week.

Advertisement

The difference in a tight battle was the kicking of Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard who landed all six of his place kicks – three penalty goals and three conversions.

More to follow…