Advertisement
More Stories
Kwagga Smith and Handre Pollard in action for South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeresponse

South Africa hold off Australia fightback to earn Rugby Championship revenge

Both teams scored three tries as the Springboks avenged their shock defeat last week.
6.51pm, 23 Aug 2025
7

SOUTH AFRICA HELD off another Australian fightback to win 30-22 in the second round of the Rugby Championship at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams scored three tries as the Springboks avenged their shock 38-22 defeat by the same opponents in Johannesburg the previous week.

The difference in a tight battle was the kicking of Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard who landed all six of his place kicks – three penalty goals and three conversions.

More to follow…

Author
View 7 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
7 Comments
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie